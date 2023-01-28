Galway Arts Festival’s Paul Fahy receives top level French cultural award

The director of the Galway International Arts Festival – Paul Fahy – has received a top level French cultural award

He was named as a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a title granted to artists who promote French culture and heritage across the world.

The long established honour is in recognition of Paul’s significant work in the arts, the promotion of France-Ireland relations and the contribution of his work to the cultural influence of France in Ireland and beyond.

Previous recipients include actors Cate Blanchett, Jude Law and George Clooney; filmmaker Tim Burton; dancer Rudolf Nureyev; authors and Ireland’s Van Morrison, Neil Jordan and most recently Garry Hynes in 2022.

The ceremony took place at the French Ambassador’s Residence in Dublin with Paul’s family and colleagues from the arts industry in attendance.

Paul Fahy says he’s thrilled and the award is an acknowledgment of the work he does with all arts organisations

Paul explains the similarities between France and Galway’s artistic cultures

Paul Fahy pictured with French Ambassador to Ireland H.E. Vincent Guérend.



