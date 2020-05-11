Galway Arts Festival announce rescheduled dates for Big Top concerts in 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Organisers of the Galway International Arts Festival have announced that all eight concerts that were due to play the Big Top this summer have been resigned for July 2021.

It comes as the 2020 Arts Festival has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Government’s restrictions on large public gatherings.

Galway Arts Festival organisers have confirmed that anyone who bought a ticket for a concert in the Big Top this July will be able to use it again in summer 2021.

Its comes as today GIAF and Róisín Dubh have announce the details of the rescheduled dates for all Heineken Big Top concerts in July next year.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…