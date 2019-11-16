Galway artists arrive in India for humanitarian mission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway artists arrived in India on Friday evening, as part of a humanitarian mission with the HOPE foundation.

Finbar McHugh, Shane O’Malley and Julia Dunn, will spend a week in Kolkata collaborating with local artists and assisting HOPE on the ground.

The three will provide interactive artworks with street artists in Kolkata, as well as helping HOPE staff to deliver health, education and child protection services to vulnerable people who live on the streets and in surrounding slums.

The visit will also involve training Kolkata based volunteers in relevant art practices and creative mindfulness, so creativity can be sustained long after the artists return to Galway.

Each piece of art to be created by the volunteers aims to improve the local community and help develop the creative abilities of Kolkata children.

