Galway artist shortlisted for AIB Young Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland

A young Galway artist has been shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Darragh Granahan from Gort was one of 20 artists selected from across the country for his artwork, “My Younger Self”, a work in acrylic on canvas.

Darragh has previously won his category in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, and recently had his winning work included in a special exhibition in Tokyo.

The AIB Young Portrait Prize runs alongside the AIB Portrait Prize, and winners will be announced at the National Gallery on November 27th.

All shortlisted entries in both competitions will also be showcased at the National Gallery from November 9th until March 9th, 2025.