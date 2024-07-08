Galway Bay FM

8 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway artist participates in RCSI exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts

Share story:
Galway artist participates in RCSI exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts

A Galway artist has participated in a national exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts.

Richard Hickey from Galway City was one of ten artists whose work was featured in the’ Connecting Artists 2024′ exhibition at RCSI last week.

He was also one of ten chosen artists for this years programme of the same name which culminated in the exhibition.

The Connecting Artists programme empowers artists with an intellectual disability by providing mentorship, professional development and increased visibility in the arts community.

 

Share story:

Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing

County planners have refused permission for plans to knock a derelict pub and shop in Caltra and replace them with housing. Padraig & Margaret Killile...

East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford

A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager for the Roscommon and Longford regions. Gabriel Trayers ha...

Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration

Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of how bogs are being restored in the Highlands. This visit i...

Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project

Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appointment of an Architect Led Multidisciplinary design team f...