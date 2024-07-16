Galway Bay FM

16 July 2024

~1 minutes read

City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final

Share story:
City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final

The City Council is being urged to establish an official Fanzone for the All-Ireland Final.

Galway play Armagh in the match in just under two weeks time, after beating Donegal by two points at the weekend.

City councillor John Connolly says lots of supporters will not be able to get tickets to Croke Park, and a local fanzone area would ensure everyone can enjoy the atmosphere

He says there are a few options that could be explored:

Share story:

Clifden lifeboat helps two sailors after yacht gets into difficulty off Roundstone

Clifden lifeboat has helped two sailors whose yacht got into difficulty off Roundstone Their 26ft yacht got into difficulty while on passage from Roundsto...

Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor

Lally Tours has been ranked in the top ten percent of ‘Things To Do’ worldwide. Tripadvisor has recognised the tour company in its Travellers&...

Councillor says national action needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing

Tuam-area councillor Andrew Reddington says a national response is needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing. He’s calling for ...

Still 100 without power in Moycullen until afternoon

ESB is estimating that power may not be restored for some premises in Moycullen until this afternoon. The power fault was reported at around half 6 this m...