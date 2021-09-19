Galway Archaeological & Historical Society recommencing online lecture series tomorrow evening

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway Archaeological & Historical Society shall be recommencing its online lecture series for the 2021/2022 Season tomorrow evening at 8pm.

This month’s lecture, held in conjunction with the Moore Institute (NUI,Galway), shall be presented by Mr. Brendan McGowan of the Galway Museum on the subject of ‘Pádraic Ó Conaire and the Irish Revolution of 1916 to 1921’.

This online lecture is free to all.

More information on Registration and Access to this lecture can be found at their website: https://gahs.ie