Galway applications for Organic Farming Scheme third highest in the country

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The news that applications from Galway farmers for the organic farming scheme is the third highest in the country behind Cork and Tipperary has been welcomed by Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly.

26 farmers have applied to the scheme to date from the county and is one behind with Tipperary who have 27 while Cork have had 33 applications.

The scheme was reopened by Green Party Minister of State for Biodiversity and Land Use Pippa Hackett after being closed for a number of years and funding of €4 million has been secured to facilate

Senator O’Reilly said she was delighted to see the interest from Galway farmers and wished them well with their applications and conversion.