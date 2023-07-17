Galway applicants to new suckler scheme urged to join Bord Bia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers who have applied to join the new Suckler scheme are being urged to join Bord Bia.

One of the eligibility criteria is that participants become certified members of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme.

Bord Bia says farmers have absolutely nothing to fear from an audit and is encourging engagement ahead of the deadline.

Despite the strict criteria, around 900 Galway applicants to the new suckler scheme are not yet certified members of Bord Bia.

They have until October 18th to achieve that certification – which can take up to three months and involves an audit.

Nationally, almost 8 thousand farmers who’ve applied for the suckler scheme haven’t undergone the process – that’s 40 percent of the overall applications.

Bord Bia is reassuring farmers that the purpose of the audit is simply to monitor standards, and not to penalise them.

It adds most farmers are already doing what is required and the vast majority pass without any issues being raised on the day.

A helpline is available for farmers, Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm – and further information is available at farm.bordbia.ie.