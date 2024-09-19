Galway anti-war group call for national boycott against city hotel group’s Israel links

An anti-war group in Galway is calling for a national boycott against a city hotel group over its links with Israel.

The Galway Alliance Against War is holding a protest outside the Leonardo Hotel, formally Jurys Inn, this Sunday at 3:30PM

It follows last Saturday’s protest, held outside the g Hotel, which is owned by Leonardo Hotels, the European division of Israel-based Fattal Hotels.

The GAAW claims the owner of the group, David Fattal, has shown public support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.