Galway anti-racism network to hold discussion next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Anti-Racism Network will host a discussion next week, on challenging racism in all its forms.

The public event will give a platform to people who have experienced racism and will provide the general population with a toolkit on how to combat racism.

Speakers on the night will include a resident from one of the city’s direct provision centres, a member of the Travelling community, and a young Muslim person who will discuss their experiences of living in Galway.

The talk is designed to educate the audience on the general themes of anti-racism.

The event will take place in the Harbour Hotel, next Tuesday 26th November at 7pm.

Spokesperson for GARN Joe Loughnane says the discussion help will people identify and deal with racism