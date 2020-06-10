Galway angling locations to reopen by this weekend following implementation of public health measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Local angling locations will reopen fully by the end of this week after a number of anglers were turned away yesterday.

It’s understood it was due to ongoing deep clean requirements and the need for a contactless payment facility.

It comes as Inland Fisheries Ireland announced earlier this week, that angling locations in Galway and Mayo, including the Galway Weir, had opened subject to new public health measures.

Senator Sean Kyne told Galway Talks outstanding issues are now being addressed and all should be open by the end of the week…