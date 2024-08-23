Galway Bay FM

23 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway and Waterford only counties to have satisfactory number of GPs

Share story:
Galway and Waterford only counties to have satisfactory number of GPs

Galway and Waterford are the only two counties in Ireland to have what the WHO deems a satisfactory number of GPs.

The Irish Times reports that the World Health Organisation recommended ratio is 100 GPs per 100,000 population.

However, it was found that large parts of the country are experiencing shortages and are falling below the level of care required.

Only Galway and Waterford surpassed the 100-mark in 2023 according to research by the Irish College of General Practitioners.

Both counties had 102 GPs last year – making them the only two areas with sufficient coverage.

The ICGP says data from the CSO and Irish Medical Council shows that the overall population grew five times faster than the number of GPs between 2022 and 2023.

County Meath had the lowest level of GPs, with 118, amounting to 54 per 100,000 population.

Share story:

3,000 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results today

Around three thousand Galway students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results today. Nationally 61 thousand Leaving Cert and the Leaving Cert...

Two Spiddal based publishers shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards

Two Spiddal based publishers are among the 11 shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards run by An tOireachtas and Foras na Gae...

Ashford Castle longest-standing employee marks 50 years of service

Ashford Castle’s longest-standing employee, Martin Gibbons from Clonbur, is marking 50 years of service at the estate this month. Described as one o...

Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate

County planners have received a raft of submissions on plans to knock derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small housing estate. The existi...