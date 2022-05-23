Galway and urban hubs record decline in company start-ups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Urban hubs such as Galway and Limerick have recorded declining numbers in company start-ups over the last year, while rural counties such as Leitrim and Longford saw an increase.

According to the latest figures from credit risk analyst CRIFVision-net Galway recorded 206 start ups repesenting an 18% decrease.

Limerick recorded 185, a decrease of 3%.

Overall, there’s been a 12% drop in the number of company start-ups across the country.

Growth was seen in some sectors which had been weakened through the pandemic, with hotels and restaurants rebounding by 14%, and construction by 5%.

CRIFVision-net Managing Director Christine Cullen says urban areas haven’t done as well.