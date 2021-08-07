Galway and Roscommon ETB launches Youth Work Plan for 2021-2024

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board has launched its Youth Work Plan for 2021-2024.

Youth Work is a planned programme of non-formal education, designed to support the personal and social development of young people age 10-24.

The initiative is funded by the Department of Children and the GRETB supports 21 staff led youth projects and 108 volunteer led youth clubs in the Galway/Roscommon region.

The new Youth Work Plan plan aims to improve access to quality youth services and promote the value and importance of youth work in a young person’s life.

Further information about the initiative is available on the GRETB website.