Galway and four other counties account for 73% of vacancies in latest jobs index

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway and four other counties account for 73% of all vacancies on one of Ireland’s largest online recruitment websites.

That’s according to IrishJobs.ie in its latest jobs index, which saw more than half of sectors offer more jobs this year than pre-pandemic.

Job vacancies in tourism have risen by 80 per cent in three months, as the sector continues to recover from lockdown.

Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Galway account for 73 per cent of all vacancies.

Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie says it’s enouraging to see the tourism, travel and airlines sectors recover…