Galway and Cavan Garda divisions record highest incidents of Gardaí using COVID-19 powers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found that the Galway and Cavan Garda divisions have recorded the highest incidents of Gardaí using COVID-19 powers.

Figures released by the Policing Authority show Gardaí have used COVID-19 powers 280 times in North-West region – which includes Galway – since April.

That’s the highest figure of any region in country and almost 33% of the national total over the period.

According to the report spit hoods have also been used 25 times in the region since April.

It comes as the Policing Authority says it doesn’t believe Gardai have been too reluctant to close pubs and restaurants breaking Covid-19 laws.

The force has carried out 50 thousand inspections of licensed premises since June and used its powers in 326 cases.

The first closure order was issued to a pub in the north-west over the weekend for persistent breaches of Covid regulations.