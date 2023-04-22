Galway among worst offenders on National Slow Down Day

Galway Motorists were among the worst offenders on Garda National Slow Down Day.

Over 140 thousand vehicles were checked nationally between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning – and 211 were found speeding.

In Galway, twos motorists was clocked doing 161km/h in a 120km Zone on the M6 in Oranmore, Another was found to be doing 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N6 at Ballybrit and 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 in An Spidéal,

The operation ends today, but Gardai continue to appeal to drivers to slow down and comply with speed limits, to help reduce the number of speed related collisions on our roads.