Galway among top 10 in A and E investment study

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway has been ranked in Ireland’s top ten in a new research study on A&E spending.

The research from Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork reveals that Galway’s per capita spending on urgent and emergency care is just over 141 euro.

According to the Irish Daily Star, Louth tops the table when it comes to A&E spending, with a spend of over 207 euro per person.

The research has concluded that a ‘postcode lottery’ is in operation, with spending on emergency care ‘highly skewed’ to the north-east of the country.