Galway among lowest rates of “no-shows” for salon appointments after first lockdown

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – As hairdressers and beauty salons prepare to open on Monday for the first time this year, a survey has revealed that Galway had one of the lowest rates of “no-shows” for appointments following the first lockdown.

The nationwide survey, undertaken by booking software firm Phorest, was based on the reopening of salons in July last year.

With hairdressers and beauty salons on the cusp of opening their doors once again, the appointments are rolling in, with many joining multiple waiting lists for their local salons.

But data from a survey conducted by Phorest shows that after the first lockdown, an average of six percent of people nationwide failed to turn up for an appointment – without giving any notice.

The figure for Galway stands at the bottom of the national table – standing at 3.8 percent, just above Roscommon, Offaly and Leitrim.

While the worst offenders were in Westmeath by a clear margin – with almost 10 percent of people failing to turn up.

Phorest says these “no-shows” across the country cost the salon industry an estimated half a million euro every day in lost revenue.

People are being reminded that many salons are struggling with reduced capacity due to social distancing – and will be left out of pocket when people book an appointment but fail to turn up without any advance notice.