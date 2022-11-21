Galway among least-dangerous counties for road deaths this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is among the least-dangerous counties in terms of road deaths this year.

Data, compiled by the Irish Independent, shows that two people have died on Galway roads so far in 2022.

According to the data, Galway had less than one death per 100,000 population this year.

In 2021, 12 people lost their lives on roads in the county, the third highest figure last year.

Wicklow and Carlow have both had zero road deaths this year, while Sligo is the most dangerous, with over 8 per 100,000 population.

138 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, 20 more than for the same period last year.