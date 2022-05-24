Galway among Europe’s top 10 cities for raising a family

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has been revealed as one of Europe’s top 10 cities for raising children.

According to a study by e-learning platform Preply, Galway ranks 6th on the list.

Galway was one of over 130 European cities analysed across three categories- Education, Heath and Safety, and Leisure and Lifestyle.

Galway scored high in ‘Leisure and Lifestyle’ with a good ratio of green spaces and sports centres.

Other Irish cities featured in the study included Limerick city ranking among Europe’s top 30.

Meanwhile, Dublin placed 66th overall.

Galway city also ranked as Europe’s 7th best for air quality.