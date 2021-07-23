Galway among counties “most at risk” as thunderstorm warning issued

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for this afternoon and evening by Met Eireann.

Counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 20s for the weekend.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Thunderstorms in places this afternoon and evening with lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.



Valid: 13:13 Friday 23/07/2021 to 20:00 Friday 23/07/2021

Issued: 13:13 Friday 23/07/2021