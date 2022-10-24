Galway Alzheimer day care centre to reopen in coming weeks

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Alzheimer Society of Ireland plans to reopen the Galway day care centre in the coming weeks.

The ASI has announced that over 38 of their Daycare centres have reopened, repurposed, and refitted to support People Living with Dementia.

A new centre is to be built in Kildare, and centres will reopen in Galway and Westmeath in the coming weeks, while the Cavan centre will reopen in the New Year.

The €2.1 million announced for dementia-specific daycare at the Department of Health Budget 2023 press briefing has made this possible.