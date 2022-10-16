Galway Alliance Against War to Screen new film on Julian Assange this evening

The Galway Alliance Against War and Free Assange Ireland will screen a new documentary this evening at 7pm in Richardsons in Eyre Square.

ITHAKA documents the moving struggle to win justice for journalist Julian Assange and has been described by The Guardian as Timely, deeply engrossing and finely made.

The campaign to free Julian Assange takes on intimate dimensions in this documentary portrait of an elderly man’s fight to save his son.

It will be shown tomorrow at 7pm upstairs in Richardons of Eyre Square, Galway. Admission is free.