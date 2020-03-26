Galway Airport will be capable of carrying out 1100 covid-19 tests a day by next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The coronavirus test centre at the former Galway Airport, in Carnmore, will be capable of testing almost 11 hundred patients a day by next week.

That’s according to City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath, who says work is continuing to transform the second hanger at the site into a test facility.

In the last two weeks, three Covid-19 test centres have been established in the city – at the former Galway Airport, in Renmore and at the docks.

The airport was identified as being a suitable venue for a drive-thru centre, and tests began at the facility yesterday morning.

The public is advised that all test centres can only be attended by patients who have an appointment.

