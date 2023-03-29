Galway Airport site to be considered for use as live entertainment venue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The former Galway Airport site in Carnmore to be considered for use as a live entertainment venue until an overall plan is developed for the site.

It’s been jointly owned by Galway City and County Council since 2013 – but progress on a long-awaited masterplan has been incredibly slow.

Councillor David Collins thinks in the meantime, it should be put to use as an entertainment venue.

He gives an example of a recent Saw Doctors concert in Tuam, where tickets sold out just minutes after going on sale due to limited capacity at the local venue.

Councillor Collins says there’s huge demand across the county – but the venues aren’t there at the moment.