Galway aid worker on Ukraine Slovakia border as thousands flee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway aid worker Ronan Scully says he witnessed over 10 thousand refugees pour across the Ukraine-Slovakia border yesterday alone.

He is working with the support effort as part of The Irish Emergency Alliance, a group of six charities including Self-Help Africa.

Ronan Scully told Sally-Ann Barrett on Galway Talks that women and children are crossing the border at three crossings in extremely cold conditions, completely heartbroken, having left husbands and family members in Ukraine.

He said work is ongoing to provide blankets, food and medical supplies with many hospitals struggling with vital supplies.

Meanwhile, in the east of the county, efforts are ongoing to send key supplies to those fleeing the conflict.

A collection opened at 10am outside Portiunucula Hospital in Ballinasloe, with organisers overwhelmed by the response from the public to date.

They now have sufficient clothing and blanket donations for this round of support.

Items being sought include medical supplies such as bandages, flash-lights and batteries.

