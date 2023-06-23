Galway Agricultural shows recieve largest share of €1m national investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agricultural shows across Galway are receiving the largest share of a one million euro investment in the sector.

20 shows in Galway will benefit from funding of almost 140 thousand euro.

It aims to cover some of the expenses involved in these shows that bring economic and social benefits to rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced funding of one million euro to support 122 Agricultural shows throughout the country.

Galway has recieved more investment than any other county, with €139,900 being shared between 20 shows across the county.

The investments range between 3 thousand and 9 thousand euro, and will help cover the operational costs of running these shows.

Here is the full list of Galway shows to benefit: