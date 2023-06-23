Galway Agricultural shows recieve largest share of €1m national investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agricultural shows across Galway are receiving the largest share of a one million euro investment in the sector.

20 shows in Galway will benefit from funding of almost 140 thousand euro.

It aims to cover some of the expenses involved in these shows that bring economic and social benefits to rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced funding of one million euro to support 122 Agricultural shows throughout the country.

Galway has recieved more investment than any other county, with €139,900 being shared between 20 shows across the county.

The investments range between 3 thousand and 9 thousand euro, and will help cover the operational costs of running these shows.

Here is the full list of Galway shows to benefit:

Ardrahan Agricultural Show€                       6,700
08-July
Athenry Agricultural Show€                       8,525
28-May
Ballinasloe Agricultural Show€                       8,525
24-September
Ballyconneely Agricultural Show€                       6,700
16-July
Ballyconneely Performance Show€                       5,880
03-June
Cashel Pony Show€                       5,880
06-August
Claregalway Agricultural Show€                       6,700
11-June
Connemara Pony of the Year Charity Show€                       5,880
17-September
Connemara Pony Show (Clifden)€                       9,205
15 to 18 August
Corrandulla Show€                       8,525
25-June
Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show€                       8,525
01-Oct
Gort & District Show€                       6,700
12-August
Loughrea Agricultural Show €                       6,700
16-July
Maam Cross Show€                       5,880
02-July
Monivea Show                 €                       3,245
11-September
Mountbellew Agricultural Show€                       8,525
26-August
Ougherard Show Society€                       8,525
27-August
Roundstone Connemara Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show€                       6,700
09-July
Seo Chapailini An Cheathru Rua (Carraroe)€                       5,880
07-August
Taispeántas Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)€                       6,700
03-September
