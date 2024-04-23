Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

Galway County Council adopt action plan to tackle residential vacancy rate in county

Galway County Council has adopted a five-year action plan to tackle the residential vacancy rate in the county, and increase supply.

Geodirectory figures from last year found 6 per cent of homes in Galway are vacant, while the county experiences a housing crisis.

A meeting of county councillors last evening approved a five year plan to acquire derelict and vacant ‘brown field sites’ and convert them into homes.

Director of Services Michael Owens says it’s quicker and cheaper than just building new houses:

