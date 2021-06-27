Galway accounts for third highest level of rodent call outs nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway has recorded the third highest level of rodent call outs nationwide.

According to figures released by Rentokil Galway has accounted 10% of all call outs since March.

Nationally there’s been a 35 percent increase in call outs for rodent removal in the past three months.

Pest control business Rentokil, believe the closure of restaurants left less food waste in our towns and cities – forcing rats and mice to travel further afield to find food.

Dublin homes and businesses accounted for a quarter of all calls received, while the company also reported high volumes of calls from Cork, Galway and Tipperary.