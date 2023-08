Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has had the most road deaths in the country so far this year, with eleven people losing their lives since the start of 2023.

Nationally, 100 people have been killed on Irish roads this year, the worst figure in six years.

Galway, alongside Mayo and Cork, have accounted for almost one third of all fatalities

In Galway, six of the fatalities were passengers, three were pedestrians and two were drivers.