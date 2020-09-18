Galway accounts for 4 per cent of calls to Ombudsman for Childrens’ Office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4 per cent of calls to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office came from Galway year.

The office’s 2019 Report has revealed an increase in complaints relating to education in 2019.

With 60 complaints, Galway accounted for 4 percent of all calls to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in 2019.

According to the report, calls received nationwide from dropped from 1622 to 1503 between 2018 and 2019.

49% of the complaints in 2019 related to education, however, up from 42% in 2018.

75% of education complaints related to schools, 17% concerned the Department of Education and Skills and 4% were associated with other educational agencies such as and the State Examinations Commission.

Meanwhile, 20% of all calls were related to Family Support Care and Protection, while 14% concerned health services.