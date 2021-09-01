Galway Above National Average When It Comes To Vaccine Uptake

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

Galway is among the top ten counties in the country when it comes to uptake of the Covid 19 vaccine.

Nearly 94 percents of adults over the age of 18 in Galway have obtained at least one dose of a vaccine.

The county’s 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 now stands at 503.8.

The Irish Independent has obtained figures on the county-by-county roll-out which reveal that Waterford and Carlow have the highest vaccine uptake, while Monaghan and Donegal have the lowest.

Elsewhere in the West, both Mayo and Sligo were also among the top ten counties for uptake of the vaccine.

Overall Ireland has the second highest vaccination uptake in the EU- second only to Malta.