Galway Bay FM

23 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Ability West highlighted in annual HIQA report over deterioration in compliance levels

Share story:
Galway Ability West highlighted in annual HIQA report over deterioration in compliance levels

Ability West in Galway has been negatively highlighted in HIQA’s annual report.

The provider, alongside two others in Mayo and Cork, has been identified over ‘a significant deterioration in compliance levels in its centres’.

HIQA says it will continue to monitor these centres, and provide programme support to help address compliance-issues.

Ability West, COPE Foundation in Cork and Western Care Association in Mayo have all been mentioned in the HIQA report’s Regulatory Enforcement section.

It states these three providers had inadequate oversight of their centres in 2023, which was impacting on the safety and the quality of life of residents.

The report also says the centres had not identified when things were going wrong, and didn’t demonstrate a capacity to address non-compliances.

Rather than run the risk of cancelling registration of these centres, each were offered an opportunityto participate in a programme to address areas of concern.

HIQA concludes with confirmation that inspectors are continuing to monitor each of the centres in question.

Share story:

Minister of State Alan Dillon launches new EnergyCloud project in Galway

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Alan Dillon has launched a new EnergyCloud project in Galway. The i...

Four Galway researchers recognised as best in the country

Four local researchers have claimed top honours at this year’s Lero Research Awards, claiming their share of €1.3m in funding. Dr Ciarán Eising, ...

Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, appeal to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 infections

The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West has released a statement encouraging the public to be aware of an increase of COVID-19 infections...

Newly elected Mayor Of Galway City to prioritise delivery of Masterplan for the city

Newly elected Mayor of Galway City Councillor Peter Keane has told Galway Bay FM News that one of his priorities will be the delivery of the Masterplan fo...