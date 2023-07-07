Galway gets 3 new University degree courses under new pathway outside the points system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to get 3 new University degree courses under a new pathway which is outside the CAO points system

The new courses will see students start their studies in further education colleges, and complete their degree in a third-level institution.

From September students will be able to enrol in a total of 23 degree courses in nursing, business, engineering and media.

In Galway, Business, Sustainable Engineering and Industrial Labatory Science will all be available to study under this new scheme.

Students will study for one year in either GTI or Galway Community College before moving onto ATU Galway to obtain their degree.

A nursing degree will also be available to study for one year in Dunmore before moving onto ATU Mayo, Donegal or Sligo.

Higher Education Minister Harris says he and his Department have made it a priority to change the unnecessarily stressful points race

He says each of the programmes will have entry requirements but it will not be fully points based.

Director of the National Tertiary Office, Dr Fiona Maloney, is expecting a huge demand for the new courses.

The new third-level degree courses will be open for applications this month and are scheduled to begin in September.