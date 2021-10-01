Galway 2020’s Head of Programme says project was successful despite latest review of spending

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Head of Programme at Galway 2020 says the project was a success, despite criticism of the group’s financial statements in a new report by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The review of Galway’s European Capital of Culture designation shows 87% of funds for the project came from the public purse.

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s report said this was contrary to a Government decision that Exchequer funding for Galway 2020 would not exceed 50%.

The annual report for the Galway 2020 company shows that total expenditure last year alone came to €6.48m, a portion of over €24.6m spent on the project to date.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Head of Programme for Galway 2020 Marilyn Gaughan Reddan says the onset of the pandemic meant that the funding model of the project was impacted.