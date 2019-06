Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway 2020 is welcoming a delegation from its European Capital of Culture partner, Rijeka 2020.

The group, coming from Croatia, is arriving in Galway today celebrating Croatia’s Statehood Day.

Both Galway and Rijeka will become European Capitals of Culture in 2020 and they’ve been working together on a number of community-based programmes, including Galway 2020’s Small Towns Big Ideas.

