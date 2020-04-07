Galway 2020 to implement 3 week temporary lay-off programme due to COVID 19 restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 is to implement a three-week temporary layoff programme for all but a skeleton staff, effective from today.

The decision has been taken due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway 2020 says that in response to the unprecedented nature of this crisis, the Board of Galway 2020 has been working in recent days and weeks to make important decisions about the future of the programme.

This has involved close consultation with all stakeholders – the European Commission, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Galway City Council, Galway County Council, sponsors and all cultural partners.

It adds that it’s hoped this will result in a viable, vibrant but undoubtedly contracted programme of events that will take place later in the year.

Measures to be implemented will involve a three-week temporary layoff programme for all but a skeleton staff, effective from today.

The group is also to end its contract with Artichoke.

The statement concludes that the Board of Galway 2020 will continue to consult with stakeholders in the coming weeks to make longer-term decisions in light of funding and timing constraints and will make a further public statement upon completion of that work.

