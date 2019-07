Galway Bay fm newsroom – 27 new projects have been announced by Galway 2020 as part of its ‘Small Towns Big Ideas’ programme.

It’s the second round of the programme which celebrates ‘Meitheal’ – the Irish tradition of coming together for a common purpose.

200-thousand euro in funding will be shared to create and deliver 27 projects which include art, photography, food and music.

This brings the total investment by Galway 2020 in ‘Small Towns Big Ideas’ to 500-thousand euro.

More at 1…