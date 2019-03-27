Galway 2020 spent 300,000 euro on fees in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway European Capital of Culture 2020 project spent almost 300 thousand euro on ‘professional’, legal and ‘external adviser’ fees in 2018.

That’s according to a status report presented to county councillors at a meeting of the local authority this week – which records expenditure of 2.8 million euro last year.

146 thousand euro was spent on marketing and promotions in the 12 months, with the report stating 60 thousand euro has been spent on ‘other’ expenses.

For more on this story tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12