Galway 2020 secures Melina Mercouri Prize with €1.5m award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture has been recommended for the Melina Mercouri prize by the independent European Capital of Culture Monitoring and Advisory panel.

The Melina Mercouri prize is a €1.5M award made by the European Commission.

The recommendation was made by the panel who had travelled to Galway for the third and final monitoring meeting which took place in the Marine Institute in Oranmore.

Rijeka in Croatia, which shares the European Capital of Culture 2020 designation with Galway, also received the recommendation from the panel.

Galway 2020 will see over 1,900 events across 154 projects, with the opening ceremony set to take place in February.

Meanwhile, a meeting at City Hall this week heard €1.7 million has been confirmed in private sponsorship for Galway 2020, with an additional €3.2 million worth of proposals currently under consideration.