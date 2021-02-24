Galway 2020 secures extension to run events online into April

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has secured an extension of its European Capital of Culture designation to allow some events to be showcased in April.

In light of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Galway 2020 says it secured an additional month so its programme of events can continue online.

The cultural committee says the extension was sought in order to allow projects to have the audiences they deserve after years of preparation.

Some of the projects set to be hosted in April will now include The Mighty Ocean by Máirtín O’Connor, Wires Crossed by Galway Community Circus, Rise with Baboró International Arts Festival for Children among many others.

Galway 2020 says it will continue to review the public health guidelines on an ongoing basis and work closely with the Department of Arts and cultural partners to ensure compliance with prevailing public health guidelines to ensure the viable delivery of the projects.

CEO of Galway 2020 Patricia Philbin says the extension will give artists every opportunity to showcase their work.