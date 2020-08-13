Galway 2020 says a number of staff roles made redundant following consultation process

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has confirmed that a number of staff roles have been made redundant following a consultation process.

The company says it will continue to review its operations, and the necessary resources required to deliver the programme on an ongoing basis.

Its comes as Galway 2020 has today announced a revised programme to run from September until March 2021.

In May Galway 2020 extended its temporary lay-off programme for staff by 30 days due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

20 employees were temporarily laid off during the period while a redundancy consultation process got underway.

A statement released by Galway 2020 this afternoon states that due to the impact of COVID-19 the group had to undertake a complete review of its operations, which included a redundancy consultation process with the staff of Galway 2020.

The outcome of this process is that unfortunately a number of roles were made redundant.

Galway 2020 today launched its revised programme to run from September until March 2021.