Galway 2020 reaches settlement with insurer following cancellation of February opening ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has reached a settlement in principle with its insurer following the cancellation of its much anticipated opening ceremony in February.

The event was cancelled due to weather warnings in place for Galway, with the organisation citing public safety as its number one concern at the time.

The ceremony at South Park had been earmarked as a high-level culmination of a week long series of events across the county, which had begun in Clifden.

Galway 2020 has since reached a settlement in principle with its insurer, for the maximum value insured under its cancellation and contingency policy.

The group is currently working through a consolidation process required by the insurer and expects this process to be finalised by the end of this month (May).

Galway 2020 is currently planning for the programming of events in late 2020 and in the first few months 2021 after events were once again hampered by ongoing COVID 19 measures.

A spokesperson says any extension of the Galway 2020 programme into 2021 will be done in consultation with the EU Commission and the designated European Capitals of Culture in 2021.