Galway 2020 programme showcased in Rome

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway 2020 official programme has been showcased in Rome at the offices of the European representation in Italy.

The event was co-hosted by the Irish and Croatian Embassy’s in Rome, as the Croatian city of Rijeka shares the European Capital of Culture 2020 designation with Galway.

Both cities will be working together throughout next year and will co-host a number of events in both cities.

The event was a chance for Galway 2020 organisers to share details of the 19 hundred events that will take place across the city and county next year.

