Galway 2020 presents more developed plans to West United FC on minimising pitch impact at opening ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has today presented what they term ‘more developed plans’ to West United FC on minimising the pitch impact at South Park at next month’s opening ceremony

Galway 2020 say they have been engaging regularly with all relevant authorities and stakeholders throughout the planning process for next month’s opening ceremony, including West United Football Club.

The statement comes following today’s meeting between Galway 2020 and West United, over plans to hold the opening ceremony in South Park, which is home to the soccer club’s playing pitches.

The opening ceremony to mark Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture will take place at ‘The Swamp’ – an area known for its soft and often water-logged ground.

Many feel the only logical choice for the event is to use the well maintained area used as playing pitches.

However earlier today West United FC expressed fears the pitches could be damaged by the large crowds expected at the opening ceremony – and could be potentially left unusable for a considerable period of time after the event.

Representatives from the soccer club met with Galway 2020 today to discuss the issue.

Following the meeting Galway 2020 has released a statement to FYI Galway saying “Galway 2020 has today met with West United Football Club again to present more developed plans to them. These outlined the minimal impact expected on their playing pitches. We believe all sides are satisfied with the engagement to date.”

West United has not been available for comment this evening.