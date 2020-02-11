Galway 2020 moves to allay fears over staff salary costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 says it will continue to operate with the fantastic team that is in place and there is no concern in relation to salary payments.

The group has moved to allay fears that Galway 2020 will be able to pay staff costs despite not securing extra funding.

It comes as the city council rejected a proposal this week to grant Galway 2020 an extra 2.5 million euro for additional projects and legacy initiatives.

There was tension in City Hall at a meeting this week, as a number of Councillor questioned the Chief Executive over the staff salary payments.

Green Party Councillor Pauline O’Reilly said she was concerned about the finances of the company and that not enough information was available.

Social Democrat Councillor Owen Hanley challenged the Chief Executive on how 2020 would pay the staff without the additional funding.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm, Galway 2020 says that in the absence of an additional funding commitment from Galway City Council, Galway 2020 will continue to operate with the fantastic team that is in place and there is no concern in relation to salary payments.

It adds that while the outcome of yesterday’s meeting is not what was hoped, the team is committed to delivering the programme.

The team will review the potential impact of yesterday’s decision over the coming days and weeks.

