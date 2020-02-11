Galway 2020 makes bid to recoup some of costs associated with cancelled weekend ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has contacted its insurers in a bid to recoup some of the costs associated with last weekend’s cancelled opening ceremony in the city.

The event at South Park had been earmarked as a high-level culmination of a week long fire-tour across the county, which began in Clifden on Sunday.

It was called-off on Saturday morning on health and safety grounds, after Met Eireann issued an orange weather wind warning for Galway.

At a meeting of Galway City Council last evening, Galway 2020 CEO Patricia Philbin confirmed that the board has contacted its insurers regarding cancellation cover.

She added that it’s not yet known what or how much the body can claim back on insurance.

Several councillors questioned the decision to host the event at the Claddagh Park.

Chief Execuitive Brendan McGrath defended the site, saying the event would have been called-off regardless of the location.