Galway 2020 ignites county fire tour in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crowds gathered in Clifden last evening for the first in a county wide series of fire ceremonies as Galway 2020 officially kicked off its fire tour.

The fire tour which was ignited in Clifden last evening saw the unveiling of the town sphere and a poetry recital by Brendan Flynn.

The fire tour will make its next stop in An Spidéal at 7 this evening.

It will then travel to Tuam tomorrow evening, to Ballinasloe on Wednesday evening, to Portumna on Thursday evening and to Athenry on Friday evening.

After making its mark in six county towns, the fire tour will culminate in the city on Saturday with a spectacle in South Park at the Claddagh.

On the day, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will present Galway 2020 with the Plaque to formally mark the European Capital of Culture designation.

